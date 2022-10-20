Ask the Doctor
Warm and dry through the weekend, but look for rain to return next week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are on the rebound after a cool last couple of days. We’ll be running above average through the weekend. Our next weather maker is expected early next week bringing our next best shot at rain with it.

We’ll be clear and comfortable heading into this evening. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and back into the 60s. Overnight we’ll be cool, but not as cold as the last couple of nights. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Sunny and warm conditions are expected Friday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s for afternoon highs.

Warm and dry weather will continue this weekend. Sunny skies will stick around Saturday with just a few clouds returning on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with morning lows in the 60s.

We’ll start to cloud up Monday, but there’s only a slim chance for rain. Temperatures will start the week in the low to mid 80s. Showers and storms will push in on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Severe weather isn’t expected, but hopefully we’ll pick up enough rain to help with the current drought conditions. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s.

Dry weather is expected to return for midweek. We’ll cool back a little, but we’re not expected another cold snap. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s for highs with overnight lows around 50.

Have a great night!

