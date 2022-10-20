Ask the Doctor
VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’

A school district in Wisconsin celebrates 'Drive your tractor to School Day' with its students. (Source: Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
WITTENBERG, Wis. (Gray News) - Have you ever driven a tractor? How about taking one to school legally?

Dozens of high school students in Wisconsin got a chance to drive their tractors to school on Thursday.

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District shared a video of the impressive lineup of tractors as students made their way to campus.

School district officials said the line of tractors the community saw heading to school was students participating in its ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’ event.

The district said more than 20 tractors were already in a school parking lot at the start of the event Thursday morning.

Officials thanked the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department for supporting the students while they traveled to school.

