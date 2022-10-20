Ask the Doctor
Oklahoma man arrested, accused of selling elephant tusks in Tyler

David Bartlett
David Bartlett(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oklahoma man recently booked into the Gregg County Jail is one of three charged with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler.

David Bartlett, 46,of Dill City, OK. was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday. According to an affidavit, in February 2021, Bartlett and two other individuals, identified as Darryl Garcia and Dusty Caudill, made contact with an undercover United States Fish & Wildlife special agent to negotiate the sale of two African elephant ivory tusks. Allegedly, Bartlett sent additional photographs and video/audio recordings to the special agent promoting the sale of the tusks the following day. Ten days later, Bartlett, Garcia and Caudill allegedly transported the tusks, valued at more than $350, to Tyler with the intent to sell them to the special agent.

All three are charged with one counts of conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce in violation of state law. Bartlett and Garcia are charged with an additional count of conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce in violation of state law and one count of violating the Endangered Species Act. The first charge could result in a fine not to exceed $250,000 and/or a prison sentence not to exceed five years. The second charged could result in a fine not to exceed $100,000 and/or a prison sentence not to exceed one year.

Garcia and Caudill are scheduled for a pretrial conference on Monday, Dec. 5. Bartlett does not have a scheduled court date yet.

