Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - A woman from Natchitoches was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road, on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Louisiana State Police reported that around 6 a.m. Kristin Stephens, 38, was traveling south on HWY 71 when, for unknown reasons, she traveled off the road and crashed into a culvert and a tree.
Stephens was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.
This crash remains under investigation.
