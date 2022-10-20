Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71

(Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - A woman from Natchitoches was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road, on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Louisiana State Police reported that around 6 a.m. Kristin Stephens, 38, was traveling south on HWY 71 when, for unknown reasons, she traveled off the road and crashed into a culvert and a tree.

Stephens was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lawsuit filed against Horseshoe Casino, claiming it ‘short-changed’ customers during cash-outs
Prosecution looks into Parker’s life before 2020 murder of Reagan Hancock
S. Ben Hebert is filing a "whistleblower" lawsuit against the City of Shreveport, claiming he...
Former city controller files ‘whistleblower’ lawsuit against City of Shreveport
Wadley announcement
Wadley Regional Medical Center announces plans for new hospital