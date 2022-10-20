Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope takes jaw-dropping image of ‘Pillars of Creation’

The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way...
The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way they’ve never seen before.(NASA/ESA/CSA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s Webb Telescope has captured a jaw-dropping image of the iconic Pillars of Creation.

This spectacular celestial formation is 6,500 lightyears away, where new stars are formed and was first imaged by the Hubble Telescope in 1995.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995,...
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995, but revisited the scene in 2014 to reveal a sharper, wider view in visible light, shown above at left. A new, near-infrared-light view from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, at right, helps us peer through more of the dust in this star-forming region.(NASA/ESA/CSA)

The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way they’ve never seen before.

Although the arches and spires look solid, they are actually ever-changing, semi-transparent clouds of gas and dust.

NASA hopes that studying the Pillars of Creation will give them a better understanding of how stars are formed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport following a murder-suicide the night of...
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide
A man was shot in the head while parked and eating.
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
Dewayne Watkins
2018 killer of Shreveport couple will spend the rest of his life behind bars
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

The woman, who is an ICU nurse, checked out their injuries and took photos showing swollen...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says
A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The rise of COVID "Scrabble variants"...
Rise of COVID ‘Scrabble’ variants could bring winter surge
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during...
British Prime Minister Truss resigns