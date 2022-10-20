Ask the Doctor
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says(KLTV/KTRE)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has been working for several hours to locate a man they say has a number of felony warrants and who has evaded deputies Thursday. The sheriff did not say what those outstanding warrants are for.

The man’s name is Bryan Aleck Krolczyk. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office initially searched Highway 96 South at the San Augustine County line, where they say Krolczyk evaded law enforcement and took off on foot.

Later, at around 3:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted that they were searching for Krolczyk in San Augustine County at Hwy 21 and Spur 85. They have not updated since that time.

Krolczyk is described as a white male, 5′10″ tall, weighing about 190 pounds. He has shoulder-length sandy blonde hair, and was last seen wearing tan pants and a blue shirt.

The sheriff’s office says you should not pick up any hitchhikers if you are traveling this area. Please use caution and move out of the way of any law enforcement vehicle. If you know the whereabouts of Krolczyk or spot him in the area, do not approach him, but call 911, instead.

