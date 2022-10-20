Ask the Doctor
Lawsuit filed against Horseshoe Casino, claiming it ‘short-changed’ customers during cash-outs

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Caesars Entertainment.

The lawsuit states the company “short-changed” customers by refusing to refund cash change. The plaintiff, Mike Young, says essentially, Caesars Entertainment, which owns Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, took millions of dollars from customers by rounding down on electronic slot machine receipts. He says by rounding down, this kept more money in the pockets of the casino rather than winning customers.

Young claims this has been going on since September of 2012.

“Every day, hundreds of thousands of people enter Defendants’ Casinos and gamble. They give the Casino their hard-earned money for a chance to win more money. The concept has existed for hundreds of years and is understood across the globe. The key to this contract of luck is the consistent application of agreed-upon rules and both sides honoring their debts. The Casinos set the rules, and the players agree to those rules when they change their money, spin the wheel, roll the dice, or ante up. The Casinos are ensured their winnings because the games are operated on a cash-on-the-barrel basis. The players are supposed to be ensured their winnings because the Casinos are highly regulated and follow strict rules in order to preserve the public trust and their right to operate. The Casinos have broken those widely understood and apparent rules, have violated the public trust, and are liable to the Plaintiffs,” states the lawsuit.

The suit goes on to state, “For the last few years, Defendants have essentially been keeping the change off of hundreds of thousands if not millions of Gaming Vouchers, essentially robbing their customers a few cents at a time, on millions of transactions.”

Read the full text of the lawsuit below:

