Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

How taxes can rise during retirement (Part III): Deductions and how they are limited

Colin Evans, a financial adviser with Evans Financial Group in Shreveport, discusses tax...
Colin Evans, a financial adviser with Evans Financial Group in Shreveport, discusses tax deductions and whether a client’s tax bracket is the only factor that can potentially impact their taxes in retirement.
By Kori Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people are thinking about their retirement plans.

Colin Evans, a financial adviser with Evans Financial Group in Shreveport, joined KSLA in the studio Wednesday, Oct. 19 to continue a five-part series on ways that taxes can rise while you’re in retirement. Wednesday evening, Evans discussed the following topics:

  • What are tax deductions?
  • Is a client’s tax bracket the only factor that can potentially impact their taxes in retirement?
  • Is there legislation that is exemplary of this?

Watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport following a murder-suicide the night of...
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide
A man was shot in the head while parked and eating.
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Graphic Packaging paper mill in Texarkana
Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate

Latest News

KSLA Mayoral Forum w/ the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
KSLA Mayoral Forum w/ the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: KSLA Mayoral Forum w/ the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: KSLA Mayoral Forum w/ the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, LeVette Fuller, Adrian Perkins, and Greg Tarver
KSLA & Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce host mayoral forum
The early voting period for the state will begin Monday, Oct. 24.
What you need to know about early voting in Arkansas