Former city controller files ‘whistleblower’ lawsuit against City of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former city controller has sued the City of Shreveport.

Attorney Allison Jones filed the “whistleblower” suit on behalf of former city controller, S. Ben Hebert. On Thursday, Oct. 20, they held a news conference to announce the lawsuit. Jones says on Dec. 31, 2021, Hebert was fired from his position with the city just days after he refused to participate in “financial improprieties” which he believed violated state laws.

Hebert reported these alleged improprieties to his supervisor, Interim Chief Financial Officer Kasey Brown. Hebert and his team say Hebert was fired from his jobs just days later by Mayor Adrian Perkins. Hebert claims his firing is in violation of Louisiana’s whistleblower statute.

“Clearly there is a management problem under the current administration at the City of Shreveport. This lawsuit is about the illegal termination of Mr. Hebert’s employment within days of his reporting and refusing to participate in financial improprieties. Such conduct by City leaders is retaliatory and illegal. This lawsuit is about justice for Mr. Hebert,” said Jones.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Not long after Hebert was fired, Mayor Perkins nominated Brown for the permanent position of chief financial officer of the city. Despite Hebert’s request for the city to delay this appointment, the city council confirmed it.

“I am saddened that I have had to file suit to vindicate the illegal termination of my employment by the City of Shreveport. It takes courage to be a whistleblower, and I am proud that I was taught that type of courage which I try to live each day. The of City of Shreveport, and its current management, must be held accountable for its illegal activities. That is why I found the courage to file this lawsuit and to disclose what has happened at the City of Shreveport, and what happened to me when I refused to participate. No whistle-blower, truth teller, or justice seeker should have to live in fear of malicious retaliation or in fear of losing his job,” Hebert said.

Hebert and his legal team held a news conference Thursday morning at 10 a.m. to announce the suit.

