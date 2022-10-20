Ask the Doctor
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital

By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multi-million dollar construction project on the Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold, however, officials aren’t saying why.

The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location.

“I saw them cut down some trees and they done come land clearing, and as far as I know the work has stopped. I’m not sure that the hold up was,” said business owner Mason Lafferty.

In May 2021, leaders with Wadley’s parent company, Steward Health Care, announced the construction of the new building for the hospital. The $227 million project was set for completion in the summer of 2024, but work is now at a standstill.

Officials with Wadley would not agree to an on-camera interview, but released the following printed statement:

“We are fully committed to serving this community. We are still in the planning stages of this project, but will be proceeding with the previously announced plans for the replacement hospital.”

Lafferty’s business is one of several; in the area of the proposed construction. He said they haven’t been informed as to why work has stopped, but businesses are anxiously waiting.

“We hope to be positively impacted on out economic development in the area here, as soon as they can get back on the road and hopefully get some structure on the ground,” he said.

Steward Health Care are not saying when work will ramp back up, or if the delay will change the completion date.

