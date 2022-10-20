Child rapist sentenced to back-to-back life terms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who was found guilty on Oct. 14, 2022, has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

On Oct. 19, Quinton Carmack Jones, 52, was sentenced to two counts of aggravated rape of two children. The first child was only 7-years-old when Jones began his sexual attacks until she was 13. Another child was only 3-years-old when he began his assaults on her until she entered elementary school.

In both cases, Jones threatened the victims, even placing a gun on one victim’s head. He told victims he would kill their family members if they told anyone about the abuse.

