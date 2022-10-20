Caddo grand jury indicts 2 in connection with separate Shreveport homicides

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury has indicted a man in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of 2022.

Ronnie Lee Boyd III, 27, of Shreveport, is one of two men indicted on a charge of second-degree murder by the panel that ended its session Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Boyd is accused of killing Christopher Sha’Neil Lee, a 43-year-old who died after having been shot several times around 2:20 a.m. Jan. 1 at a vacant house in the 300 block of East 72nd Street.

Also indicted on a charge of second-degree murder is 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks, of Shreveport. He’s accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt multiple times at 11:33 p.m. June 25 at the Shell station at West 70th Street at Buncombe Road.

The grand jury also issued a secret indictment under seal.

And the panel indicted two men under seal due to the nature of their alleged crimes.

Grand jurors formally charged 41-year-old Nicholas Paul Bovay, of Shreveport, with two counts of first-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery and pornography involving juveniles.

And 39-year-old Jimmie Lee Foster Jr., of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape.

