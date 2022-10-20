Ask the Doctor
C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project offers support for people with breast cancer

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With 1 in 8 women diagnosed with breast cancer, nonprofits like the C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project are vital.

The C. Wright Pink Ribbon Project makes it its mission to impact breast cancer in the community through education, awareness, and support to those who are diagnosed and in need of support.

The nonprofit provides ongoing emotional assistance and financial sponsorship to underserved and underinsured patients undergoing breast cancer treatment. The project’s vision is to ease the emotional and physical suffering from breast cancer.

What the Project Funds:

  • Transportation to and from medical appointments
  • Doctor/facility co-payments and pharmacy expenses
  • Monetary support to maintain necessary living expenses.
  • Personally support breast cancer patients during the diagnosis, treatment, and recovery phase of this devastating illness.

To apply for assistance during your struggle with breast cancer, visit https://cwrightproject.org/application/.

If you are interested to donate to the cause and help support victims of breast cancer, visit https://cwrightproject.org/donations/

