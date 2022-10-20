Beta Epsilon Zeta celebrates 80 years of service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local Sorority, Beta Epsilon Zeta will be celebrating its 80 years of servicing the area by holding a commemorative tree planting ceremony.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. the tree-planting ceremony will begin at Queensborough Elementary, the nonprofit’s adopt-a-school. The organization supports the school through tutoring, supplies snacks during testing, and supplies goods for teacher appreciation week.

Location: 2701 Catherine Street

Beta Epsilon Zeta was founded on Oct. 29, 1942, as a chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, on the principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and womanhood.

The nonprofit sponsors a $5000 scholarship for students entering college every year.

This year the organization is offering a senior fees assistance reward of $1080 for a high school senior with pictures and graduation fees.

