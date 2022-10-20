Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Beta Epsilon Zeta celebrates 80 years of service

Commemorative tree planting ceremony to be held
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local Sorority, Beta Epsilon Zeta will be celebrating its 80 years of servicing the area by holding a commemorative tree planting ceremony.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. the tree-planting ceremony will begin at Queensborough Elementary, the nonprofit’s adopt-a-school. The organization supports the school through tutoring, supplies snacks during testing, and supplies goods for teacher appreciation week.

Location: 2701 Catherine Street

Beta Epsilon Zeta was founded on Oct. 29, 1942, as a chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, on the principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and womanhood.

The nonprofit sponsors a $5000 scholarship for students entering college every year.

This year the organization is offering a senior fees assistance reward of $1080 for a high school senior with pictures and graduation fees.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport following a murder-suicide the night of...
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide
A man was shot in the head while parked and eating.
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
Dewayne Watkins
2018 killer of Shreveport couple will spend the rest of his life behind bars
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Beta Epsilon Zeta celebrates 80 years of service
INTERVIEW: Beta Epsilon Zeta Tree Planting Ceremony
Caddo grand jury indicts 2 in connection with separate Shreveport homicides
Highlights from KSLA's Mayoral Forum
Highlights from KSLA's Mayoral Forum
SPD gives 3rd quarter crime update
SPD gives 3rd quarter crime update