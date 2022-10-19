What you need to know about early voting in Arkansas

Ask the Doctor
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For Arkansans who won’t be able to make it to the polls in November, you’re in luck, as early voting for the Natural State begins soon.

The early voting period for the state will begin Monday, Oct. 24.

Early voting will take place 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The polls will not be open on Sunday.

When you go to vote, there are some things you need to keep in mind:

  • Make sure you arrive at your voting location with a government-issued photo ID
  • An election official will ask for your name, address, and date of birth
  • Before you vote, you will need to sign the voter list for your precinct
  • You can also update your voting records at the poll site if, for example, your name or address has changed

Early voting will run until Monday, Nov. 7. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

You can find a location where early voting is occurring by looking it up on the Secretary of State’s VoterView website.

You can also find more information about the races and ballot measures by visiting the Vote 2022 page.

