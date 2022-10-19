Ask the Doctor
WATCH LIVE @ 7 P.M.: KSLA & Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce host mayoral forum

Questions will focus on economic development
Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, LeVette Fuller, Adrian Perkins, and Greg Tarver
Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, LeVette Fuller, Adrian Perkins, and Greg Tarver(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA has partnered with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce to host a mayoral forum.

The forum will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum’s auditorium. Candidates participating are: Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, Mayor Adrian Perkins, and Senator Greg Tarver. The topic for the night is economic development.

The forum will be livestreamed in this story.

