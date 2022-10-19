WATCH LIVE @ 7 P.M.: KSLA & Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce host mayoral forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA has partnered with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce to host a mayoral forum.

The forum will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum’s auditorium. Candidates participating are: Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, Mayor Adrian Perkins, and Senator Greg Tarver. The topic for the night is economic development.

RELATED STORIES:

The forum will be livestreamed in this story.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.