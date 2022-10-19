Ask the Doctor
Warming trend through the weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a first frost and freeze Wednesday morning, temperatures will be on a quick rebound through the weekend. Dry weather and sunshine will continue as well with rain no showing up again until the start of next week.

We’ll cool quickly this evening under clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by 9pm and continue to fall back into the mid to upper 30s overnight. While a freeze isn’t expected for most of the area, a light frost will likely occur again. Be sure to bring in the potted plants and flowers and cover up what’s in the ground with a light blanket or sheet before you go to bed tonight.

Sunshine and a quick warm up are on tap Thursday. A south breeze returns and will help push temperatures back into the mid to upper 70s for highs which is about average for this time of year.

Temperatures will warm even more on Friday, starting in the upper 40s to low 50s in the morning and climbing into the low to mid 80s by afternoon. More sunshine and blue sky are expected.

The weekend is looking warm and dry with just a few passing clouds. Morning temperatures will get back into the 60s with afternoon highs staying in the mid 80s.

Our next weather maker arrives early next week. Clouds will be on the increase Monday with a few late day showers possible. We’ll still be warm in the low to mid 80s. The chance for rain is around 30%.

More spots of rain and showers are likely Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s. The chance for rain climbs to around 50%.

We’ll start drying back out again by midweek with just a slight temperature drop off back into the low to mid 70s for highs and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

