Two Shreveport coaches share how they’ve learned from each other over 15 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport coaches have a relationship that stretches back 15 years to Tyler Junior College, when current Captain Shreve Head Coach Adam Kirby walked into the office of then TJC Head Coach Danny Palmer.

It started when Kirby, a new freshman, decided to take a look at the coaches office on campus.

“I just take a stroll down to the coaches office. We had just moved in. Knowing now how the profession works, I probably wouldn’t have done that. It ended up being a huge blessing.”

The pair say their relationship has always been one of listening and learning from one another.

“I learned as much from him dealing with young people, which he was really good at, as I ever have before and it was good for me to be around a younger coach,” said Palmer.

“Some of the best memories I have, even now, we’d be in that old coaches office in that old film room and take down notes. If I saw something, we’d sit together in that dark room for four, five, six hours, and he would teach me how to break down film. Fifteen years later, to this day I still do it the same way,” said Kirby.

For Coach Kirby, the tenets he learned as an assistant still guide him in his current position.

“Coach Palmer set the standard every single day with how he prepared coaches and players. He got out kids prepared and you knew when you walked in that building our goal was to win a championship,” said Kirby.

Palmer set those tenets and carried himself this way because he understood one simple truth.

“When you don’t really know someone is paying attention, every action you do, you might not be thinking about it, but watching how you talk, the tone of voice that you use, the words that you use. Sometimes you don’t realize that and you have to in this field of education.”

Kirby says he is grateful to this day that Palmer gave him a chance over a decade ago as an 18-year-old freshman.

“There’s nobody I respect more than Coach Palmer. There’s no one I see as more of a mentor than Coach Palmer. Fifteen years later I’m still doing the same stuff that he’s doing and it won’t be changing anytime soon. Very happy to have him a part of my life and I hope that I have made him proud.”

Palmer says he couldn’t be more proud of Kirby.

“It just goes to show you, if there’s something you really want to do, and you really work for it and you just keep your feet firmly on the ground, and your goals and objectives the same, good things will happen.”

