Staying cool after the first freeze of the cold season

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy chill Wednesday! Don’t forget your jacket when heading out the door this morning because you will regret it if you do! Widespread frost is expected this morning and into the late morning hours as temperatures will bottom out as the sun rises. Highs today will only reach the low-60s today and the sun will be shining wall-to-wall. Lows tonight will once again drop to the 30s with frost being a definite possibility.

Tomorrow we begin to warm up, and we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine with temperatures reaching the mid-70s for highs everywhere. Still a lull in any activity, radar and satellite will stay clear with the exception of some clouds here and there. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 40s.

The extended forecast is showing rain chances moving back into the ArkLaTex next week with another cold front moving into the region. Tuesday seems to be the day when rain chances peak and according to our long-range futuretrack, things may get heavy. Cooler temperatures in behind after we warm up into the 80s this weekend.

