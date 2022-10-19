SPD presents crime statistics for 3rd quarter of 2022

Ask the Doctor
SPD provides crime statistics update for 3rd quarter(KSLA)
By Jade Myers and Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith held a conference on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to provide an update on crime statistics.

These statistics cover the third quarter of 2022:

HOMICIDES

  • 39 reported homicides
  • 68 reported homicides this time last year
  • 43% reduction in homicides for this quarter

SHOTS FIRED

  • 2,093 reported
  • 3,096 reported this time last year
  • 42% reduction for this quarter

SHOOTINGS

  • 193 reported
  • 366 reported this time last year
  • 40% reduction for this quarter

OVERALL CRIME

  • 7 cases reported
  • 22 cases reported this time last year
  • 68% reduction for this quarter

RAPES

  • Reports were up last reporting crime period
  • Reports down 22%

ROBBERIES

  • Reports down 14%

AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS

  • Reports down 20%

BURGLARIES

  • Reports down 8%

THEFTS

  • Reports down 16%

AUTO THEFTS

  • Reports down 2%

VIOLENT CRIME

  • Reports down 22%

PROPERTY CRIME

  • Reports down 13%

