SPD presents crime statistics for 3rd quarter of 2022
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith held a conference on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to provide an update on crime statistics.
These statistics cover the third quarter of 2022:
HOMICIDES
- 39 reported homicides
- 68 reported homicides this time last year
- 43% reduction in homicides for this quarter
SHOTS FIRED
- 2,093 reported
- 3,096 reported this time last year
- 42% reduction for this quarter
SHOOTINGS
- 193 reported
- 366 reported this time last year
- 40% reduction for this quarter
OVERALL CRIME
- 7 cases reported
- 22 cases reported this time last year
- 68% reduction for this quarter
RAPES
- Reports were up last reporting crime period
- Reports down 22%
ROBBERIES
- Reports down 14%
AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS
- Reports down 20%
BURGLARIES
- Reports down 8%
THEFTS
- Reports down 16%
AUTO THEFTS
- Reports down 2%
VIOLENT CRIME
- Reports down 22%
PROPERTY CRIME
- Reports down 13%
