SPD presents crime statistics for 3rd quarter of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith held a conference on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to provide an update on crime statistics.

These statistics cover the third quarter of 2022:

HOMICIDES

39 reported homicides

68 reported homicides this time last year

43% reduction in homicides for this quarter

SHOTS FIRED

2,093 reported

3,096 reported this time last year

42% reduction for this quarter

SHOOTINGS

193 reported

366 reported this time last year

40% reduction for this quarter

OVERALL CRIME

7 cases reported

22 cases reported this time last year

68% reduction for this quarter

RAPES

Reports were up last reporting crime period

Reports down 22%

ROBBERIES

Reports down 14%

AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS

Reports down 20%

BURGLARIES

Reports down 8%

THEFTS

Reports down 16%

AUTO THEFTS

Reports down 2%

VIOLENT CRIME

Reports down 22%

PROPERTY CRIME

Reports down 13%

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.