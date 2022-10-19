Principal of Bossier High announces retirement, cites medical issues

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The long-time principal of Bossier High School has announced his intentions to retire due to recent health issues.

Principal David Thrash made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 18. He says he will be taking immediate medical leave and will officially retire at the end of December after working in education for 40 years.

Thrash has worked a number of jobs within the Bossier school system, but has been principal of Bossier High School for that last 17 years.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Improved Bossier High’s school letter grade to a B

Raised the graduation rate from 69% to 90.8%

Won the 2011 Louisiana State Principal of the Year award

Named a semifinalist for Louisiana State Principal of the Year in 2020

Holds the 2010 and 2018 Bossier Parish High School Principal of the Year awards

“It’s been the best ride I’ve ever had. I’m leaving Bossier High better than I found it, but when you know, you know. There are more yesterdays than there are tomorrows and I am ready for the next chapter of my life,” Thrash said.

“My first priority is my health, my grandbabies, and my family. I am not ruling out doing something that will bring less stress to my life,” Thrash said.

Thrash says he may establish a non-profit foundation called Nothing Bigger Than the B.

“The thing I will miss the most will, undoubtedly, be the kids and the interaction with a staff that I consider the best I have ever had,” he said.

Thrash says he also plans to volunteer in his retirement.

“I want to start Nothing Bigger Than the B Foundation to give back to the school and parish that gave back to me. There’s nothing bigger than the B,” Thrash said.

Assistant Principal Michele Tugwell will serve as interim principal until the job is posted in December and filled.

