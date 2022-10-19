Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Principal of Bossier High announces retirement, cites medical issues

Bossier High School Principal David Thrash
Bossier High School Principal David Thrash(Bossier Parish Schools)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The long-time principal of Bossier High School has announced his intentions to retire due to recent health issues.

Principal David Thrash made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 18. He says he will be taking immediate medical leave and will officially retire at the end of December after working in education for 40 years.

Thrash has worked a number of jobs within the Bossier school system, but has been principal of Bossier High School for that last 17 years.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

  • Improved Bossier High’s school letter grade to a B
  • Raised the graduation rate from 69% to 90.8%
  • Won the 2011 Louisiana State Principal of the Year award
  • Named a semifinalist for Louisiana State Principal of the Year in 2020
  • Holds the 2010 and 2018 Bossier Parish High School Principal of the Year awards

“It’s been the best ride I’ve ever had. I’m leaving Bossier High better than I found it, but when you know, you know. There are more yesterdays than there are tomorrows and I am ready for the next chapter of my life,” Thrash said.

“My first priority is my health, my grandbabies, and my family. I am not ruling out doing something that will bring less stress to my life,” Thrash said.

Thrash says he may establish a non-profit foundation called Nothing Bigger Than the B.

“The thing I will miss the most will, undoubtedly, be the kids and the interaction with a staff that I consider the best I have ever had,” he said.

Thrash says he also plans to volunteer in his retirement.

“I want to start Nothing Bigger Than the B Foundation to give back to the school and parish that gave back to me. There’s nothing bigger than the B,” Thrash said.

Assistant Principal Michele Tugwell will serve as interim principal until the job is posted in December and filled.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport the night of Oct. 18, 2022.
Man, child killed in murder-suicide
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Graphic Packaging paper mill in Texarkana
Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
INTERVIEW: BPCC hosting Pharmacy Technician Open House
BPCC to host Pharmacy Technician Open House
2-story home destroyed in fire on Grove Street
2-story home destroyed in fire on Grove Street
INTERVIEW: BPCC hosting Pharmacy Technician Open House
INTERVIEW: BPCC Pharmacy Technician Open House