Police investigating murder-suicide involving a child

Another child is in the hospital with a life-threatening injury
Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a murder-suicide involving a child.

And another child is in the hospital with a life-threatening injury, police Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

Police have staged a sizable response on Klug Pines Road.

The call came in at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 as an assault and battery, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police still have 21 units on the scene between Berkley Drive and Tauzin Lane.

KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

