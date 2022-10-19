Police investigating murder-suicide involving a child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a murder-suicide involving a child.

And another child is in the hospital with a life-threatening injury, police Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

Police have staged a sizable response on Klug Pines Road.

The call came in at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 as an assault and battery, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police still have 21 units on the scene between Berkley Drive and Tauzin Lane.

KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

