Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents

The Mall of America is testing metal detectors. (Source: WCCO/CNN/cellphone video/@justingepluto)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis is testing metal detectors at one entrance following two incidents of gunfire and an armed robbery within the last year.

Mall spokeswoman Laura Utecht says the trial is taking place over the next month at the mall’s north doors, although that could change as testing continues.

Two gun incidents took place in August.

In one a man robbed two stores and was apprehended with a loaded rifle. About three weeks earlier, a man fired shots in the midst of a fight among four other people.

There were no injuries in either case.

A shooting last New Year’s Eve left two people wounded following a dispute on the mall’s third floor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport the night of Oct. 18, 2022.
Man, child killed in murder-suicide
A man was shot in the head while parked and eating.
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck

Latest News

An embryologist uses a microscope to examine an embryo, visible on a monitor, center, at a...
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Bossier Arts Council
Bossier Arts Council says it’s in talks with city council to continue management of East Bank District
Dewayne Watkins
2018 killer of Shreveport couple will spend the rest of his life behind bars