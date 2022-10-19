Ask the Doctor
LEGAL CORNER: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?

KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
By La Koshia Roberts
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?

ANSWER: One can get divorced for any reason he or she wishes in the State of Louisiana. The other spouse cannot force you to stay in a marriage, nor can he or she stop you from filing for a divorce.

One can file for divorce in Louisiana if, at the time of filing, one or both of the spouses are domiciled in Louisiana. The law assumes that a person is domiciled in Louisiana if he or she has established and maintained a residence there for at least six months. The divorce must be filed in the parish where either party is domiciled, or in the parish where the spouses were domiciled together in the marital home.

There are two types of divorce in Louisiana

La. Civ.C. Article 102 Divorce: The 102 divorce in Louisiana is granted upon proving to the court that you have lived separate and apart for 180 days if there were no children born of the marriage or 365 days if there are minor children born of the marriage.

La. Civ.C. Article 103 Divorce: The 103 divorce is also known as the immediate divorce or the “at-fault” divorce because you have either already lived separate and apart for 180 days before the divorce is filed or your spouse has committed one of the following acts:

  • a. Committed adultery.
  • b. Committed a felony and has been sentenced to death or imprisonment at hard labor.
  • c. During the marriage, physically or sexually abused the spouse seeking divorce or a child of one of the spouses, regardless of whether the other spouse was prosecuted for the abuse.
  • d. After a hearing or consent decree, a protective order or injunction was issued during the marriage to protect the spouse seeking the divorce or a child of one of the spouses from abuse.

At the end of either a 102 or 103 divorce, the judge assigned to the case will sign a judgment of divorce forever dissolving your marriage.

Covenant Marriage

If it is a covenant marriage, then different laws apply.

A couple who chooses to enter into a covenant marriage agrees to be bound by two significant provisions on obtaining a divorce or separation.

These stipulations do not apply to other couples married in Louisiana:

  • a. The couple legally agrees to seek marital counseling if problems develop during the marriage; and
  • b. The couple can seek a divorce for limited reasons

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

