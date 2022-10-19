How the candidates in tonight’s mayoral forum were chosen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., KSLA is airing a mayoral forum for five of the candidates vying to become the next mayor of Shreveport.

The topic of the forum is economic development.

There are ten candidates running for the mayor’s seat on Nov. 8, but only five will be participating in Wednesday night’s forum at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum auditorium. They are: Mayor Adrian Perkins, Senator Greg Tarver, Tom Arceneaux, Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, and Mario Chavez.

“We will be talking about economic development since that is one of the topics we heard from the community,” said president of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce Tim Magner.

KSLA is partnering with the chamber to host the forum. Magner says the topic of economic development was selected by the public, and the questions were crowdsourced as well.

“What we are looking at are things like growth, things like litter. How will the candidates, if they become mayor, work with the business community?” Magner said.

The candidates’ answers will be timed; they will each get a minute at the end to say why they should be the city’s next mayor.

