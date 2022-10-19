Firefighters battle raging flames in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battled a fire at a two-story home on Grove Street.

On Oct. 19 at 11:36 p.m. the SFD responded to a dispatch for a fire at a two-story home on the 4000 block of Grove Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Two-story home on fire on Grove Street. (ksla)

It took 30 firefighters 14 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The occupants were at home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed. The home received heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently, the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.