Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Firefighters battle raging flames in Queensborough

Two-story home on fire on Grove Street.
Two-story home on fire on Grove Street.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battled a fire at a two-story home on Grove Street.

On Oct. 19 at 11:36 p.m. the SFD responded to a dispatch for a fire at a two-story home on the 4000 block of Grove Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Two-story home on fire on Grove Street.
Two-story home on fire on Grove Street.(ksla)

It took 30 firefighters 14 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The occupants were at home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed. The home received heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently, the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport the night of Oct. 18, 2022.
Man, child killed in murder-suicide
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Scott Gray
Cancer patient beaten after minor traffic accident, sheriff says

Latest News

Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport the night of Oct. 18, 2022.
Man, child killed in murder-suicide
Coach Danny Palmer and Coach Adam Kirby
Two Shreveport coaches share how they’ve learned from each other over 15 years
30th annual Pumpkin Shine on Line
30th annual Pumpkin Shine on Line
A conversation with Danny Palmer & Adam Kirby
A conversation with Danny Palmer & Adam Kirby