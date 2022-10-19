Chancellor of school near Hustler Hollywood site pens letter in opposition of store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A number of residents and community leaders have spoken out against an adult store opening in west Shreveport.

The old IHOP on Financial Plaza is slated to become the next Hustler Hollywood location. Many residents have signed a petition in opposition of the store’s opening.

However, the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) says as of right now, Hustler Hollywood appears to be a retail outlet store because it doesn’t sell enough adult items to be considered otherwise. However, the MPC added, the Shreveport Police Department makes the call on whether the store is officially an adult store or a sexually-oriented business. If it’s found to be a sexually-oriented business, Hustler Hollywood would need a special-use permit that would require a public hearing and a neighborhood participation plan where they would meet with the neighborhood to explain what’s happening at that location.

Now, the chancellor of a nearby school, Evangel Christian Academy, has penned a letter also in opposition of the store opening in the area. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Pastor Denny Duron sent the following letter to KSLA:

