Burgers for the Badge event shows appreciation for law enforcement

Burgers for the Badge
Burgers for the Badge(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crime Stoppers hosted an event to show appreciation for law enforcement on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Shreveport police officers, city marshals, Caddo sheriff’s deputies and city officials came out to celebrate. Law enforcement were treated to hamburgers, shrimp and ice cream at the Burgers for the Badge event.

Chief Wayne Smith says the event means a lot to his department.

The event also served as a fundraiser for Crime Stoppers, with proceeds going to the organization’s rewards fund.

