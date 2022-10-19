BPCC to host Pharmacy Technician Open House

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - BPCC is opening its doors to anyone interested in healthcare services during its Pharmacy Technician Open House.

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) will host a Pharmacy Technician Open House on Monday, Oct. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Building H on the BPCC campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City.

While the nation faces healthcare worker shortages, its become important to promote healthcare education. This event is open to potential and existing students interested in working in the healthcare field.

Attendees will have the chance to:

  • Tour the Pharmacy Technician Lab
  • Meet pharmacists and pharmacy technicians
  • Obtain information on the program.

In addition, BPCC Enrollment Management team members will be on hand to help anyone interested.

Services available:

  • Admissions
  • Financial aid
  • Registration for the winter, spring, and summer semesters

PharmD, Pharmacy Technician Program Director, and Pharmacist, Dr. Karel Brummett, expressed the workforce demand for Pharmacy Technicians.

“Nationwide, there is a shortage of pharmacy technicians, leaving pharmacies short-staffed and increased waiting times for consumers,” Brummett said. “The industry demand has also increased the hourly pay for this career.”

Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Michael Whitaker believes events like this will help to reintroduce healthcare services careers while responding to the workforce needs of the Ark-La-Tex.

Individuals interested in attending the event are asked to register by visiting https://forms.office.com/r/FGMLFCfjSi.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

