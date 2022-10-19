Bossier Arts Council says it’s in talks with city council to continue management of East Bank District

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Arts Council (BAC) and the Bossier City Council are discussing terms so the BAC can continue to manage the East Bank District.

This comes after the city council proposed cutting funding to the BAC earlier in October.

PREVIOUS VIDEO

[Bossier City Council delays vote on slashing funds for Bossier Arts Council]

The BAC posted on its Instagram account on Tuesday, Oct. 18 saying they met with the city council during its regularly scheduled meeting earlier that day.

Executive director of BAC, Brittainy Pope, released the following statement about their meeting with the city council:

“The possibility of Ordinance 71 being repealed has transformed into a resolution to explore the terms of Ordinance 71! We would like to thank the Bossier City Council for a reasonable resolution that speaks towards efforts to continue the harmonious relationship with the City of Bossier. The Bossier Arts Council looks forward to working with City Officials to reach agreeable terms that will allow the BAC to continue managing The East Bank Plaza. At this time, we would also like to thank everyone that has chosen to advocate for us! Without your voices, our efforts to be a voice for the arts and cultural development of Bossier Parish would not go as far in the world. Though the voices are many, the sound of your concern and support is one! Our supporters fuel our continued efforts to uphold our mission for years to come, and we are forever grateful for each and every one of you.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.