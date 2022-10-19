BCPD: Train stopped causing traffic back up in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train backup is happening in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive; officials suggest drivers take Benton Road.

On Oct. 19 at 9:06 a.m., a train has been stopped on the tracks in Bossier City on the tracks near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggests drivers divert to Benton Road.

*UPDATE* The train has continued on track.

