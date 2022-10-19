2018 killer of Shreveport couple in court for sentencing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dewayne Watkins is scheduled to be in court for sentencing Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Watkins was found guilty in September of the double murder of Kelly and Heather Jose, which happened in 2018. The 34-year-old was accused of kidnapping, robbing, then killing the Shreveport couple after they gave him a ride from Mall St. Vincent. Their bodies were found in a burned car in the Queensborough area.

Watkins was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He faces two life sentences for his crimes.

