2 shootings within 5 minutes in Shreveport

Man shot in head while parked; woman shot in face on North Market
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market.

Snow Street shooting:

On Oct. 18 at 10:20 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1100 block of Snow Street. Police have learned that a man was shot in the head while he and his girlfriend were parked and he was eating.

The victim’s girlfriend was injured by the glass from the windshield but was able to take him to the hospital.

They told the police a suspect left the scene in a white Dodge Charger.

The victim is expected to survive.

North Market Street shooting:

Then five minutes later, at 10:25 p.m. SPD learned that a woman was shot in the face on North Market Street.

The woman’s boyfriend drove her to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect drove away in a white car.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

