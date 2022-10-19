Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in New York State say an 18-year-old was stabbed in a road rage incident.
Authorities in New York State say an 18-year-old was stabbed in a road rage incident.(Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) -- Police in New York say a stabbing of an 18-year-old was the result of a road rage incident.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Michael Seaman after a stabbing on Tuesday in Fenton.

Deputies said they responded to a call regarding the stabbing and gave medical aid to an 18-year-old with a stab wound near his upper thigh and groin area.

According to deputies, the victim and witnesses told them that a road rage incident occurred involving a man in a pickup truck.

The incident reportedly involved that pickup truck and the 18-year-old in another vehicle, according to WBNG. The two were aggressively exchanging “hand signals” while driving and arguing.

The sheriff’s office identified the man in the truck as Seaman. Authorities said he got into a fistfight with the 18-year-old before the stabbing.

Authorities also said Seaman tried to stab a 17-year-old during the incident before leaving the scene.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the sheriff’s office said authorities were able to find Seaman at his home.

Seaman has been charged with first-degree assault.

Copyright 2022 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cordoned off Bill Cockrell Park in Shreveport the night of Oct. 18, 2022.
Man, 2 children die in murder-suicide
A man was shot in the head while parked and eating.
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe
FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of...
COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
Tyler Kirkland adds a scoop to a large bag of lithium carbonate at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver...
US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states
SPD provides crime statistics update for 3rd quarter
SPD presents crime statistics for 3rd quarter of 2022