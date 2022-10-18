Suspects wanted in connection with 5 missing children from Texas captured in Baton Rouge, official says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Harris County, Texas official said the suspects sought in connection with five missing children from his state were captured in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Constable Ted Heap posted on social media that Zaikiya Duncan, 40, the children’s biological mother, and Jova Terrell, 27, Duncan’s boyfriend, were captured by Louisiana State Police. He added only one child was with them and that the suspects said they dropped the other children off at a relative’s house. Troopers are checking out that information, he said.

The five children include:

Nicholas Menina, 7 (boy)

Zayden Menina, 10 (boy)

Jovion Menina, 12 (boy)

Javier Menina, 12 (boy)

Jarod Menina, 14 (boy)

Heap also said authorities in Texas plan to charge Duncan and Terrell with injury to a child (first-degree felony).

The silver Mitsubishi Outlander sought in connection with the disappearance of the five boys was reportedly stopped near LSU.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the children, who were last seen in the Cypress, Texas area, Tuesday morning.

Houston authorities said they believed the boys were in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.

This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.

