Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Suspects wanted in connection with 5 missing children from Texas captured in Baton Rouge, official says

Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell(Harris County Constable Ted Heap)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Harris County, Texas official said the suspects sought in connection with five missing children from his state were captured in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Constable Ted Heap posted on social media that Zaikiya Duncan, 40, the children’s biological mother, and Jova Terrell, 27, Duncan’s boyfriend, were captured by Louisiana State Police. He added only one child was with them and that the suspects said they dropped the other children off at a relative’s house. Troopers are checking out that information, he said.

The five children include:

  • Nicholas Menina, 7 (boy)
  • Zayden Menina, 10 (boy)
  • Jovion Menina, 12 (boy)
  • Javier Menina, 12 (boy)
  • Jarod Menina, 14 (boy)

Heap also said authorities in Texas plan to charge Duncan and Terrell with injury to a child (first-degree felony).

The silver Mitsubishi Outlander sought in connection with the disappearance of the five boys was reportedly stopped near LSU.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the children, who were last seen in the Cypress, Texas area, Tuesday morning.

Houston authorities said they believed the boys were in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.

CLICK HERE for more.

This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A home on Perrin Street in Shreveport, La. was destroyed by a large fire on Monday, Oct. 17,...
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
Scott Gray
Cancer patient beaten after minor traffic accident, sheriff says

Latest News

Pumpkin Shine on Line celebrates 30th year
One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2.
VOTE 2022 + Poll: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas
Graphic Packaging paper mill in Texarkana
Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck