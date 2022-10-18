Super Retriever Series 2022 returns to Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT - BOSSIER, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The world’s best retrievers and trainers will compete against each other and only the top dogs will be crowned with two great events!

First up, the Super Retriever Series (SRS) Super Dock Competition happens on October 21-23, 2022 at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets. Watch some amazing retrievers jump and high and far to see who wins. Some dogs have jumped as far as 30 feet. Bring your dog out on Friday, October 21 and let them jump and join the fun. These fun jumps occur at 1:00pm and between 4:00-5:00pm. Find all of the excitement behind the Bass Pro Shops. Qualifying in different categories for the finals goes throughout Friday and Saturday. The finals start Sunday morning at 10:00am with the winners announced at 4:00pm.

Second, the SRS Crown Championship trails will begin on November 1 through until November 6. It’s a week long event showcasing the best retrievers in the world. It will be a challenge consisting of retriever trails and hunting tests.

Super Retrievers Crown Championships, Nov. 1 - Nov. 6. (srs championship)

Schedule of events for SRS Retriever Trials:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 - Location: Margaritaville Resort and Casino, 777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City, LA 71111

2:00 – 3:30 p.m. SRS MEDIA DAY

5:00 p.m. – BIG HATS & BOWTIES: Come to walk the Pink carpet! SRS Owners Social will welcome all dog owners, competitors, and families. Attendees are encouraged to attend both the BHBT Owners Social and Handler Awards Banquet. Dogs are welcome!

Attire: Sunday Best, Ladies, bring your best hat, and Gents, pull out that bowtie.

6:30 p.m. – Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Awards Dinner: Location at the Margaritaville Resort and Casino.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 Series beginning - Location: The Cecile Plantation, 10985 Harts Island Rd, Shreveport, la. 71115. Follow the signs at the entrance.

Series 1 at 8 a.m.

Judges & Marshall Dinner prepared by Ol’ Barts Food Truck at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Series 2 at 8 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

8 a.m. at Series 3

Saturday, Nov. 5

Series 4 at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Series 5 at 8 a.m. and the Championship Sunday Awards Ceremony will be held immediately afterward.

If you prefer to watch the event on stream, visit https://livestream.com/srs.

To learn more about the SRS Crown Championship, visit the Facebook event or website at https://www.superretrieverseries.com/.

