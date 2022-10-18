SPD looking for runaway teen girl
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.
Shydai Morrow, 16, reportedly ran away from her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 2:10 a.m. Morrow is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 170 lbs. She has black hair. Morrow was last seen wearing a grey Nike pullover hoodie with “Nike” written on it in red, black sleeping shorts, a black sports bra, black Nike slides with “Nike” written in pink across the toe strap, and a black bonnet.
Morrow also wears glasses, police say.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7300 #3.
