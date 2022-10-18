Pumpkin Shine on Line celebrates 30th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Pumpkin Shine on Line is back for the 30th time!

The community flocked to Betty Virginia Park to check out more than 65 painted pumpkin displays from area schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and businesses.

Southfield School and SPAR hosted the event to encourage a love of art by showcasing the works.

School bands, choirs and cheerleaders will also be performing tonight. The event ends at 8 p.m.

