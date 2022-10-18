Meet the candidates running for office in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Minden, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for office in November.

Local fraternity and sorority members of will host the meet the candidates event (pictured) (Dr. Grady Smith)

The Minden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Iota Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting the event.

Invited candidates are from local, parish, and state government. Attendees will have the chance to hear from candidates from all parties and to see how their views will affect the future of the community.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Victory Praise and Worship Center, located at 459 Taylor Rd. in Minden. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Minden: Meet the candidates (Dr. Grady Smith)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.