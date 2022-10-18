Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Meet the candidates running for office in Minden

Local, parish, and state government candidates invited
(Valeria Fugate)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Minden, you have a chance to meet the candidates running for office in November.

Local fraternity and sorority members of will host the meet the candidates event (pictured)
Local fraternity and sorority members of will host the meet the candidates event (pictured)(Dr. Grady Smith)

The Minden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Iota Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting the event.

Invited candidates are from local, parish, and state government. Attendees will have the chance to hear from candidates from all parties and to see how their views will affect the future of the community.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Victory Praise and Worship Center, located at 459 Taylor Rd. in Minden. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Minden: Meet the candidates
Minden: Meet the candidates(Dr. Grady Smith)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
A home on Perrin Street in Shreveport, La. was destroyed by a large fire on Monday, Oct. 17,...
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

Latest News

Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point....
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2.
VOTE 2022: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas
Residents all over Louisiana showed up at the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 to cast their vote.
What you need to know about Constitutional Amendment 5 heading into Nov. election
One of the things voters are going to want to keep an eye on when going to the polls in...
What you need to know about Constitutional Amendment 5 heading into Nov. election