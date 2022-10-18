Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Employees at the Graphic Packaging paper mill in Cass County went under lockdown the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, after a man drove his vehicle through the security gate.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene by the mill’s security. Brady Boswell, 22, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Investigators say Boswell passed through security driving to the back of the plant before getting stuck, disabling his vehicle. Officials say he was under the influence.

Boswell told deputies he didn’t know where he was and thought he was driving on the highway. He is currently in the Cass County Jail.

