Former McCurtain County teacher arraigned; bond set at $1 million

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — A $1 million bond stands against a former teacher who is accused of targeting students in a rural McCurtain County, Okla., town.

Ian Cassidy Highful faced a judge for the first time during his arraignment Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The 41-year-old is charged with seven felonies, including possession of thousands of images of child pornography and five counts of child exploitation.

The accusations stem back to nearly six years ago when he worked as a teacher at Eagletown Schools, just east of Broken Bow, Okla.

He was employed as a Broken Bow teacher before that.

Although Highful was investigated back then, charges were dropped until the case recently was reopened.

On Oct. 6, McCurtain County sheriff’s investigators obtained a $1 million warrant for Highful’s arrest.

“Investigators have performed an extensive investigation stemming from allegations made by former students alleging misconduct by their former teacher,” the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Highful was arrested last week in Klute, Texas, south of Houston then extradited to Oklahoma on Monday evening.

Online records show he was booked into the McCurtain County Jail in Idabel at midnight Monday, Oct. 17.

