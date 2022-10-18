First freeze of the season expected tonight for most of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire ArkLaTex tonight. Temperatures will start to warm back up for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

For the rest of today we’ll see mostly sunny skies, but breezy and cool conditions. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s which is about 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

Clear skies and light winds tonight will lead to the first frost and freeze of the season for the majority of the area. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 20s in the coldest spots to lower 30s elsewhere. You’ll want to cover up any plants or flowers in the ground with a sheet or blanket if you want to keep them alive. Bring in the potted plants and flowers. If we reach 32 in Shreveport it will tie October 19, 1989 for the earliest freeze on record.

Sunny skies are back again tomorrow, but temperatures will be slow to warm again. We’re expecting to only reach the mid 60s for highs again.

The rest of the week will bring a return to southerly winds and increasingly warmer temperatures. A frost is possible again Wednesday night, but by Thursday afternoon temperatures will rebound back into the mid 70s. Friday looks even warmer with continued sunshine and afternoon temperatures back in the low 80s.

The weekend is trending warm and dry. Morning lows will be in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s. Other than a few passing clouds, we’ll continue to enjoy a good bit of sunshine.

Temperatures will start to cool a little again early next week as our next weather maker arrives. Clouds will be on the increase Monday with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances are back starting Tuesday with highs dropping into the 70s.

