Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Ferriday city council denies ministry offering transitional housing for sex offenders

Ferriday city council denies ministry offering transitional housing for sex offenders
Ferriday city council denies ministry offering transitional housing for sex offenders
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The Ferriday city council unanimously voted against Go Ye Ministri, under the Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry, operating a shelter for sex offenders.

RELATED CONTENT: Concordia Parish sheriff opposes local ministry housing sex offenders

Deborah Elaine-Jones, the tax collector for the Town of Ferriday, says the ministry’s intentions were unclear. Jones says the ministry has been operating under the pretense that they are a church, but it was determined the ministry was housing sex offenders.

The ministry went before the council on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, to obtain an occupational license, but the council denied their request.

According to Jones, the community has not seen any activities at the ministry’s location since the last city council meeting.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

Adult store replacing former IHOP; sexually oriented business concerns some west Shreveport...
City Council candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop
Renovated juvenile facility at Angola
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
Scott Gray
Cancer patient beaten after minor traffic accident, sheriff says
A home on Perrin Street in Shreveport, La. was destroyed by a large fire Oct. 17, 2022.
Fires in vacant structures tend to rise as temperatures begin to fall
A summer camp for children with illnesses and disabilities reports that their Pedee the Pelican...
Vernon Parish summer camp raising money to replace stolen pelican statue