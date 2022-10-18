Ask the Doctor
Father returning from deployment in Qatar surprises daughter at school

The Andersons are back together again!
By Tayler Davis and Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex family is back together again!

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a father returning from a deployment in Qatar surprised his daughter, who is a 6th grader at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Shreveport. The girl’s mother says this is her husband’s fourth deployment.

The soldier is a member of the Air Force. He landed in Shreveport around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning and headed straight to his daughter’s school with his wife.

KSLA was live with the family Tuesday morning for the special moment.

