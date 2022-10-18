Ask the Doctor
Elderly man killed in west-central Caddo Parish wreck

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An elderly man was killed in a wreck in Caddo Parish on Monday, Oct. 17.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says it happened in the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road just before 10:40 a.m. James Peck Jr., 70, was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off the road just west of Back Path Road into the woods.

Someone driving by saw the wreckage, and called first responders. Peck was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered; the wreck is still under investigation.

