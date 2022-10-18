Ask the Doctor
Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid election season scams

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The countdown to the Nov. 8 election day is fast approaching which means there’s also a big deadline we want you to know about.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the last day to register online for the general election. That also means scammers are on the lookout for your personal information.

Carmen Million, President and CEO of the South Central Louisiana Better Business Bureau, said you should first make sure you’re on the right site when registering to vote. Click here to view that website.

Million said to also check your email. Candidates need your help, and they want to know your point of view through a poll or survey. They urge you to support their efforts and impact the future by donating, participating, or sharing information.

Scammers mimic campaign emails to compromise your online safety, Million said.

You might receive a poll, survey, or donation request that appeals to your beliefs to take action. From there, they will attempt to steal your personal information.

Before you donate or give personal information, research the organization that reached out and be wary of people who try to rush you to make a decision.

Criminals pretending to be affiliated with your party or candidate might try to scam you over the phone by asking you to:

It’s common for actual candidates to use pre-recorded messages to reach out to the public. Scammers sometimes use voice cloning to make it sound like an authentic message from a candidate and persuade people to donate or share info. After hearing the message, people are redirected or transferred to someone ready to take down their information and use it for nefarious activities.

  • See prizes as a red flag. Legitimate pollsters don’t usually offer a prize for completing a survey.
  • Know what pollsters don’t need. They might ask for demographic information or what party you most align with, but they don’t need personal information like birth dates, social security numbers or financial information. No state offers voter registration by phone.
  • Don’t answer unknown numbers. Con artists can’t trick you if they can’t get in touch.
  • Listen to your gut. If something seems off, protect yourself. If in doubt, check with your local election office.
  • Don’t provide information in response to an unsolicited message. The entities that need your account and personal information already have them.
  • Do report suspicious activities to BBB’s Scam Tracker.

