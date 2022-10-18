Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.(USMINT.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency.

Over the decades, Wong rose to fame and became the first Asian American film star in Hollywood.

Wong talked herself into her first movie role when she was only 14 years old.

Her first leading role was in “The Toll of the Sea” in 1922 when she was 17.

Wong died in 1961.

The Wong quarter will be the fifth released this year as part of the American Women Quarters Program. The program calls for five new coins each year from 2022 through 2025.

The U.S. Mint is expected to create more than 300 million Wong quarters.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A home on Perrin Street in Shreveport, La. was destroyed by a large fire on Monday, Oct. 17,...
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
Scott Gray
Cancer patient beaten after minor traffic accident, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart
The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt...
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers
Brock Salveson was killed last week when a traffic pole he was unloading fell on him. His...
Family wants answers after traffic pole falls, kills contractor
Graphic Packaging paper mill in Texarkana
Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again