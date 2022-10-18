2 wanted for domestic violence offenses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for two people wanted on domestic violence charges.

Chatika Arnold, 21, is wanted for:

Domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon

Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Police say Arnold stabbed her child’s father multiple times with a knife in the presence of the 1-year-old child.

Darion Jackson Jr., 29, is wanted for:

Aggravated burglary

3 counts of battery of a dating partner with child endangerment

Police say Jackson used violent force against an ex-girlfriend in the presence of three kids under the age of 13.

Anyone with information about Arnold or Jackson’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

