2 wanted for domestic violence offenses

Chatika Arnold, DOB: 2/1/2001 (left), and Darion Jackson Jr., DOB: 7/27/1993 (right)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for two people wanted on domestic violence charges.

Chatika Arnold, 21, is wanted for:

  • Domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Police say Arnold stabbed her child’s father multiple times with a knife in the presence of the 1-year-old child.

Darion Jackson Jr., 29, is wanted for:

  • Aggravated burglary
  • 3 counts of battery of a dating partner with child endangerment

Police say Jackson used violent force against an ex-girlfriend in the presence of three kids under the age of 13.

Anyone with information about Arnold or Jackson’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

