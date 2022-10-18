2 wanted for domestic violence offenses
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for two people wanted on domestic violence charges.
Chatika Arnold, 21, is wanted for:
- Domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon
- Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Police say Arnold stabbed her child’s father multiple times with a knife in the presence of the 1-year-old child.
Darion Jackson Jr., 29, is wanted for:
- Aggravated burglary
- 3 counts of battery of a dating partner with child endangerment
Police say Jackson used violent force against an ex-girlfriend in the presence of three kids under the age of 13.
Anyone with information about Arnold or Jackson’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.
