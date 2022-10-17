Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

SWAC announces Southern/Prairie View suspensions, fines after pregame fight

SWAC officials announced more than a dozen players from Southern and Prairie View will be suspended after a pregame fight on Saturday, Oct. 8.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - SWAC officials announced more than a dozen players from Southern and Prairie View will be suspended after a pregame fight on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Information provided by SWAC:

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced multiple student-athlete suspensions and institutional fines stemming from the pregame altercation that transpired between the Southern University and Prairie View A&M University football teams on Saturday, Oct. 8. A total of 21 student-athletes (eleven from Southern and ten from Prairie View A&M) have been suspended for one game for their respective involvement in the altercation. After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that the student-athletes involved in the altercation violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct. Additionally, the Conference Office has levied a fine against Southern in the amount $7,500.00, along with a fine against Prairie View A&M in the amount of $10,000.00. The league determined that Prairie View A&M failed to comply with the SWAC’s Gameday Management Decorum which led to additional PVAMU fines. The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior. We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

Tulane ran its record to 6-1 with Saturday's 45-31 victory at South Florida. (AP Photo/Chris...
Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to support Baton Rouge, Ohio communities
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU cracks AP Top 25 poll for first time this season