Suspect behind bars for child rape, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department arrested a man for allegedly raping a child.

Police said the victim showed up to the St. Gabriel Police Department and claimed Ronald Hardy Jr., 39, forced her to perform sexual acts. The victim alleged she was raped multiple times over the past year.

Reports show during the investigation, Hardy Jr. had two active warrants for rape out of Zachary and in Baker, according to officials.

Hardy Jr. was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for violating first-degree rape (7 counts), aggravated crimes against nature (7 counts), contributing to the delinquency of juveniles who perform sexual acts (7 counts), and other sex charges. He was also booked on having outstanding warrants.

This investigation is ongoing.

