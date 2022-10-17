Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Suspect behind bars for child rape, police say

Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department arrested a man for allegedly raping a child.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department arrested a man for allegedly raping a child.

Police said the victim showed up to the St. Gabriel Police Department and claimed Ronald Hardy Jr., 39, forced her to perform sexual acts. The victim alleged she was raped multiple times over the past year.

Reports show during the investigation, Hardy Jr. had two active warrants for rape out of Zachary and in Baker, according to officials.

Hardy Jr. was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for violating first-degree rape (7 counts), aggravated crimes against nature (7 counts), contributing to the delinquency of juveniles who perform sexual acts (7 counts), and other sex charges. He was also booked on having outstanding warrants.

This investigation is ongoing.

Check back later for more updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Hustler Hollywood
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport

Latest News

Red River Brewpub @ The Garage opened Oct. 14, 2022, at its new location in Bossier City's East...
Red River Brewpub holds grand opening in new East Bank location
Heating is the second-leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries and the third-leading...
Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Adult store replacing former IHOP; sexually oriented business concerns some west Shreveport...
City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop